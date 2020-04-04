Kazakhstan ready to host new round of Astana talks on Syria

“President Tokayev, during a phone call with President of the European Council Charles Michel, asserted that Kazakhstan is ready to host the next Astana meeting on the settlement of the crisis in Syria,” the press office of the Kazakh presidency reported Thursday, according to SANA.

The Astana meetings began in the Kazakh capital early in 2017 and 14 meetings have been held so far, one of them was held in the Russian city of Sochi.

All the meetings highlighted the firm commitment to preserve the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Syria, and to continue the war against the terrorist organizations until defeating them.

The 14th round of Astana talks was held in Nur-Sultan last December 10-11, and at its conclusion, the guarantor states of Astana process renewed their strong adherence to Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the continued cooperation till eliminating terrorist organizations in the country, and they affirmed their rejection of the separatist agendas which aim at undermining Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

MNA/SANA