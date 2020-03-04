‘Exam’ goes to Créteil Women's Film Festival in France

‘Exam’ narrates the story of a teenage girl who gets involved in the process of delivering a pack of illicit drugs to a buyer, and she gets stuck in a cycle of strange occurrences.

It has been selected to take part at the 42nd edition of the Créteil International Women's Film Festival, an annual event in Créteil, Paris, France founded by Jackie Buet in 1978 to showcase the directing talents of female filmmakers who, at the time, had difficulty getting their films adequately distributed.

Located southeast of the center of the city of Paris, today the festival is 10 non-stop days premiering 50 or more new films directed by one or more women. The festival also offers film classes, thematic forums and debates. The competition is open to women from around the world who have made a feature-length documentary, a short length fiction and a documentary film. Their work is judged by a jury of 6 cinema professionals.

The festival’s winners of the Grand Prix in 2015 and 2008 were two Iranian features, ‘Objects in Mirror’ by Narges Abyar, and ‘Mainline’ by Rakhshan Banietemad.

The 42nd edition of Créteil International Women's Film Festival will be held on 13-22 March, 2020.

MS/4869648