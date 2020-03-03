‘Exam’ to go on screen at New Directors/New Films Festival

Film at Lincoln Center and The Museum of Modern Art announced the complete lineup for the 49th annual New Directors/New Films running March 25 to April 5 and 'Exam' directed by Sonia Hadad has been accepted into the screening program of the event.

‘Exam’ narrates the story of a teenage girl who gets involved in the process of delivering a pack of illicit drugs to a buyer, and she got stuck in a weird cycle of occurrences.

It has won the Best Film Script at the 36th Tehran International Short Film Festival, Iran's major cinematic event dedicated to short films.

The special jury award for best actress in a short film went to Sadaf Asgari for her role in 'Exam' in 2020 Sundance Film Festival in the US.

