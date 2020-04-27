Sonia Hadadi's short film 'Exam' wins best film award in French fest.

‘Exam’ narrates the story of a teenage girl who gets involved in the process of delivering a pack of illicit drugs to a buyer, and she gets stuck in a cycle of strange occurrences.

The short film was selected to take part at the 42nd edition of the Créteil International Women's Film Festival, an annual event in Créteil, Paris, France founded by Jackie Buet in 1978 to showcase the directing talents of female filmmakers who, at the time, had difficulty getting their films adequately distributed.

The festival also offers film classes, thematic forums and debates. The competition is open to women from around the world who have made a feature-length documentary, a short length fiction and a documentary film. Their work is judged by a jury of 6 cinema professionals.

The 42nd edition of Créteil International Women's Film Festival was held on 13-22 March, 2020.

