Iran snatches two gold medals at Karat 1-Premier League Salzburg

In Male Kumite -75kg, Bahman Asgari claimed an ‘Ippon’ in the last seconds of the final match against Stanislav Horuna of Ukraine to win the gold. This was the third title for Asgari in this year after his gold medals at Santiago and Paris.

Hamideh Abbasali added one more gold to Iran’s tally. In Female Kumite +68kg category, Abbasali gained a hard-fought 2-1 win over Italy’s Clio Ferracuti in the final bout on Sunday. Abbasali had won another gold medal this season in Paris.

The competition was held in Salzburg with more than 600 competitors from 88 countries in participation. The points at stake during the Salzburg round of the Karate 1-Premier League will help determine those who qualify for Tokyo 2020 based on the standings.

The Karate 1-Premier League moves now to Rabat (Morocco) where the fourth stage of the event will be held from March 13 to 15.

