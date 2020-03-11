Iran, Russia seeking ways to expand trade balance

For this purpose, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali met and held talks with the Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation Sergey Katyrin on Wednesday to find new ways for considerable growth and development of trade balance between the two countries.

In this meeting, in addition to reviewing the problems ahead of expansion of trade ties between Iran and Russia, the two sides exchanged their views for the development of cooperation between private sectors of the two countries.

Referring to the significance of provincial cooperation between Iran and Russia and special attention of senior officials of the two countries on boosting ties, Iranian envoy termed cooperation between the two countries ‘as a golden opportunity’ for private sectors of the two countries for taking advantage of these capacities optimally.

For his part, Chairman of Chamber of Commerce and Industry of the Russian Federation Sergey Katyrin pointed to the interest of Russian traders and merchants for cooperating and attending lucrative Iranian market and called on active presence of Iranian traders and merchants in Russia’s market.

Turning to the problems created for traders due to the outbreak of coronavirus, he said, “in addition to overcoming this virus, it is hoped that the two countries of Iran and Russia will resume their predefined activities in future.”

MNA/IRN83710823