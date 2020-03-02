Iran’s ‘The Extinction Vortex’ named finalist for UN World Wildlife Day Film Showcase

Jackson Hole Wild, the Secretariat of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) announced the finalists of the World Wildlife Day 2020 Showcase, ahead of the World Wildlife Day on March 3.

Among the titles chosen to celebrate the occasion is an Iranian documentary ‘The Extinction Vortex’, directed by Fathollah Amiri, which will be competing with other productions from notable channels such as National Geographic, Arte France, NDR Netherlands, SVT Sweden, BBC, Nat Geo Wild, ORF, and France 3.

Final winners will be announced at UN Headquarters in New York at a high-level event on March 3 to celebrate World Wildlife Day 2020.

‘The Extinction Vortex’ is an attempt to estimate the real number of Asiatic cheetahs in Iran. Amiri, as a wildlife documentary filmmaker and Dr. Bagher Nezami, as a researcher, divide the 10 habitats of cheetahs into 2 major territories and commence their quest by planting trap cameras in most cheetah populated areas.

