1 March 2020 - 19:50

‘Sunless Shadows’ receives honorable mention at Big Sky filmfest. in US

TEHRAN, Mar. 01 (MNA) – Iranian documentary ‘Sunless Shadows’, directed by Mehrdad Oskouei, has received an honorable mention in the 17th edition of the Big Sky Documentary Film Festival.

The documentary depicts life in a juvenile detention center, where adolescent girls serve sentences for the crime of murdering fathers, husbands or male family members. Through frank conversations and playful interactions, the girls open up about the consequences of, and sometimes the reasons for, their action.

The Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is the premier venue for non-fiction film in the American West. Big Sky offers an ideal setting for filmmakers to premiere new work and develop lasting relationships with fellow filmmakers and industry. The festival draws an audience of 20,000 and film entries from every corner of the globe to a uniquely intimate mountain town setting with a local Montana flavor.

The 17th Big Sky Documentary Film Festival, dedicated to documentary films from around the world, was held on 14-23 February 2020 in downtown Missoula, Montana, US.

The film had its world premiere at the 32nd International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA) in the Netherlands in December, where it grabbed the festival's best director award.

‘Sunless Shadows’ was realized with the support of the IDFA Bertha Fund.

