1st group of pilgrims arrive in Mecca to perform Hajj rituals

TEHRAN, Jul. 26 (MNA) – Hajj rites and rituals in this year will be performed on July 29 by observing strictest health protocols and guidelines due to the outbreak of the coronavirus global pandemic, COVID-19.

Only 1,000 people would be able to perform prestigious Hajj annual event this year. After performing Hajj rites and rituals, this group of pilgrims would be quarantined. According to the previous announcement of the Saudi Arabian Ministry of Health, only those people, aged below 65 years, can take part in this year’s Hajj rituals.