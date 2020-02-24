Iran installs 3rd offshore platform of SPGF’s phase 13

The main platform of A13 is the third offshore platform in phase 13 of South Pars Gas Field which was installed this morning by HL-5000 installer on the gas block.

With 98 percent physical progress, this giant structure, along with satellite platform C13, was loaded on 124FLB vessel in industrial yard of Iran Marine Industry Company (SADRA) using Push Pull method.

Payam Motamed Project Manager of the development plan of phase 13 of South Pars Gas Field pointed to the simultaneous transfer of these two platforms to the Persian Gulf last week and added, “these complicated and sensitive operation were implemented after stabilization of climatic condition at sea through observing safety principles in order to accelerate the plan of extraction of natural gas from the second stage of Phase 13 of South Pars Gas Field.”

Installation of accessories like connection bridge and the flare will begin soon and then the platform will be hooked up to the well, Motamed continued.

The last platform of this phase will be installed in coming days, he said, adding, “once this platform is put into operation, 28 million cubic meters of gas will be added to the production capacity of natural gas from South Pars Gas Field, the amount of which is half of the nominal production capacity as determined for the development of Phase 13 of the field.”

The development plan of Phase 13 of South Pars Gas Field has been designed with the aim of daily production capacity of 56 million cubic meter of natural gas, 75,000 barrels of gas condensates and 40 tons of sulfur, Motamed added.

MNA/IRN 83688252