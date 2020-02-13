Two SP offshore platforms to be installed soon

According to the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC), Payam Motamed, operator of Phase 13 of South Pars Development Project, said the progress of the construction of 13A Main Platform and 13C Satellite Platform is now over 98%, adding the two platforms each weighing roughly 2,500 tonnes, have been loaded simultaneously on a FLB124 barge by using a Push/Pull method at the yard of SADRA.

He described the loading of the two platforms as one of the important measures in line with the completion of the second phase of the South Pars Phase 13 offshore section.

According to Motamed, 67,000 meters of cable has been been used for building each of the two platforms.

Once they become operational, the two platforms can recover 28.4 mcm/d of sour gas.

