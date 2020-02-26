Iran ends monopoly of building key oil industry items

Abbas Asadrouz stated the country could save up to Rls. 80 billion by localizing the items with the cooperation of local knowledge-based companies.

The technical experts of the Iranian Oil Terminals Company at Assaluyeh Gas Condensate Terminal, using theoretical savvy and practical skills, have successfully designed and built the items.

The automatic sampler is used to measure the number of products sent to refinery phases and plays a key role in measuring the quality of shipments.

The NQ900 electric actuator is widely used in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries to open and close industrial valves and it was exclusively produced by British and American companies.

MNA/SHANA