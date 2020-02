This round of meeting will be held ‘regularly’ and periodically’ at the level of the deputies’ foreign ministers and political directors.

In response to the question of reporters with regards to the upcoming JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting in Austria’s capital Vienna, Mousavi added, “the JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting has nothing to do with the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM), rather, the joint meeting of JCPOA is held every three months regularly.”

MNA/4862295