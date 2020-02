"In Vienna to prepare first #JCPOA Joint Commission of 2020, to continue to oversee the implementation of the agreement," she wrote.

"We have a collective responsibility to preserve the #IranDeal," She added.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Seyyed Abbas Mousavi said late on Monday that Joint Commission Meeting of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) will be held on Feb. 26.

This round of meeting will be held ‘regularly’ and periodically’ at the level of the deputies’ foreign ministers and political directors.

In response to the question of reporters with regards to the upcoming JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting in Austria’s capital Vienna, Mousavi added, “the JCPOA Joint Commission Meeting has nothing to do with the Dispute Resolution Mechanism (DRM), rather, the joint meeting of JCPOA is held every three months regularly.”