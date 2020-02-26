Participants in Joint Commission reaffirm commitment to JCPOA: Ulyanov

In a tweet on Wednesday, Ulyanov wrote, “Meeting of Joint Commission of #JCPOA was held in businesslike atmosphere. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to #IranDeal as a key element of non-proliferation architecture. Experts will further discuss nuclear implementation and economic issues.”

The Joint Commission was chaired on behalf of the EU High Representative Josep Borrell Fontelles by Helga Schmid and attended by representatives of China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, and Iran.

The meeting comes as the EU3 -- the three European signatories to the nuclear deal, officially known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) -- accused Iran on January 14 of violating the terms of the accord and announced that they plan to trigger a dispute settlement mechanism that could eventually restore UN Security Council sanctions against the Islamic Republic.

Iran started reducing commitments to the deal after the US withdrew from the agreement and reimposed sanctions on Iran.

The E3 also failed to safeguard Iran’s economic interests in the face of US sanctions.

