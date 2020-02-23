  1. Politics
23 February 2020 - 23:10

Rouhani felicitates Japan on National Day

Rouhani felicitates Japan on National Day

TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe felicitate him on the country's National Day.

In his message on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani offered sincerest congratulations to Shinzo Abe and the Japanese people on the National Day of the country.

MNA/ 4861219

News Code 155962

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News