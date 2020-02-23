Rouhani felicitates Japan on National Day

In his message on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani offered sincerest congratulations to Shinzo Abe and the Japanese people on the National Day of the country.
MNA/ 4861219
TEHRAN, Feb. 23 (MNA) – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani sent a message to the Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe felicitate him on the country's National Day.
In his message on Sunday, President Hassan Rouhani offered sincerest congratulations to Shinzo Abe and the Japanese people on the National Day of the country.
MNA/ 4861219
Your Comment