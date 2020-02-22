Rouhani, Dutch FM hold talks in Tehran

No further details about the talk have been yet revealed by the official website of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Stef Blok also held a meeting with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Saturday afternoon on the expansion of bilateral relations.

The two ministers held two rounds of talks, and the second round of talks continued after a private meeting, exchanging views on the most important bilateral, regional and international issues.

Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX), the dimensions of the assassination of Martyr Soleimani, the current situation in Iraq, Afghanistan, Yemen, and Syria, as well as the incident of the Ukrainian plane, were the most important issues discussed during the meeting.

