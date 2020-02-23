Rouhani holds talks with Austrian FM on bilateral relations

During the meeting, the two sides discussed bilateral relations between Iran and Austria.

No further details about the talk have been yet released by the official website of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

Heading a delegation, Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg arrived in Iran on late Saturday to meet with senior Iranian officials.

He met and held talks with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif on Sunday morning on the expansion of bilateral relations.

The latest developments on JCPOA and the European parties' commitments to the agreement were the main topics of discussion between Zarif and Schallenberg.

