‘Skin’ to take part at intl. filmfests. before public screening: producer

Mohammadreza Mesbah maintained that summer would be the most suitable season for the public screening of ‘Skin’.

Written and directed by brothers Bahman and Bahram Ark, ‘Skin’ deals with topics such as love, magic, and superstition by depicting a mother and son whose lives encounter certain problems. The film is said to contain elements of the horror genre.

“We have already signed contracts with some foreign film distributors, and are currently in talks with a number of Iranian distribution centers that had voiced interest for screening the film during the Fajr Film Festival,” he added.

“I hope that this kind of cinema which tries to distance itself from the normal genres will be noticed more and welcomed by the Iranian audience,” he noted.

‘Skin’, which premiered at the 38th Fajr Film Festival in Iran, won the festival’s Crystal Simorgh for Best Film of Vision of Art and Experience this year.

MS/SABA75996