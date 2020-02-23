Mobilise all facilities for stopping coronavirus outbreak, eradicating it

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani’s instruction to Minister of Health and Medical Education Saeed Namaki is as follows:

In the Name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful

Dear Dr. Saeed Namaki;

Honorable Minister of Health and Medical Education,

Considering the necessity for all institutions working together on the prevention of the outbreak of coronavirus, you are being given the mission to form National Headquarters for Managing Coronavirus under your supervision consisting of ministers of Interior, Roads and Urban Development, Education, Science, Research and Technology, Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts, Islamic Culture and Guidance, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Attorney-General, Head of Plan and Budget Organisation, Head of IRIB, Head of Hajj and Pilgrimage Organisation, Government Spokesperson, and the Chief Commander of Law Enforcement Force.

You are expected to hold regular meetings for field review and detailed information, policymaking, and timely provision of health, medical and pharmaceutical services, dissemination of educational content to the general public, physicians, medical teams and hospital staff, and other necessary administrative measures, and use the power of all relevant organizations to help prevent the spread and eradicate the disease as quickly as possible and to report regularly to me.

You are also expected to invite heads of other organs when needed.

Hassan Rouhani

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran

MNA/President.ir