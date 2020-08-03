WHO Rep. lauds Hamedan for anti-COVID-19 measures

A meeting held between the chancellor of Hamadan University of Medical Sciences with Christoph Hamelmann representative of the World Health Organization on Monday.

In this meeting, the representative of WHO expressed happiness that Hamedan province remained in the first phase of the project of considering the 700-bed for hospitalizing patients and needed no more beds, adding that "there is a good balance in the reception of patients suffering from coronavirus.

Christoph Hamelmann hailed launching the production line of protective equipment in Hamedan and publishing research articles in the field of fight against the coronavirus, adding,“ when I heard the report that this province is the pilot in carrying out the "every house, a health base" plan, I figured about Hamedan’s place in dealing with the pandemic.”

Referring to the fact that today many physicians are at the forefront of the fight against coronavirus, he said that the provision of protective equipment is one of the problems in this regard.

On this basis, he announced over the World Health Organization's efforts to support the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education to provide the equipment needed for hospitals and to develop the capacity of laboratories and hospitals.

