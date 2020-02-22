‘Tasoa’ goes to MICE filmfest. in Spain

The Iranian documentary has made it into the semi-final list of competing films at the 15th edition of the International Ethnographic Film Fest Museum of Galician People in Spain.

The film depicts religious rituals held on Tasu'a, which marks the ninth day of the lunar month of Muharram. Tasu’a is a day ahead of the day in history that witnessed the martyrdom of Shia Islam’s third Imam.

The MICE, Museum do Pobo Galego, supports the cinema sensitive to the ethnographic way to understand the reality, that explores the new ethnographic topics and that invites to reflect on the process of composition of a cinematographic work with interest in the complex knowledge of the sociocultural phenomena, according to the event’s organizers.

The 15th International Ethnographic Film Fest Museum Of Galician People will take place on March 23-29 2020.

MNA/4859501