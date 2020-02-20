CAO rejects rumors on continuation of Iran-China flights

Spokesman of the Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) announced that there are no flights from Iran to China and vice versa, rejecting the rumors on social media ‘Mahan Airlines’ was still conducting flights from China to Iran.

Under the law ratified in a special committee to deal with coronavirus, headed by the First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri and held in the presence of the ministers of Health and Roads, the decision of suspending Iran-China flights had been taken on Feb. 2.

According to the latest reports, five patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in Iran.

All flights between Iran and China have been suspended since the order was issued, Spokesman for the Civil Aviation Organization Reza Jafarzadeh told Mehr correspondent on Thursday.

