Iranian diplomats’ missions in China uninterrupted: ambassador

“All Iranian diplomats, who are active in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Hong Kong, are continuing their missions along with their families,” Keshavarz-Zadeh said in a tweet on Wednesday.

“We are living here alongside the Chinese people without any problem,” he added.

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in mainland China exceeded 2,000 as of the end of Tuesday.

China’s National Health Commission said the disease is under control and more than 12,500 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery, with 141,552 others still being under medical observation.

The number of new coronavirus infections fell below 2,000 on Tuesday for the first time since January.

China's national health authority has said the declining numbers are a sign that the outbreak is under control.

