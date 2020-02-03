‘Malakout’ wins at Silk Road Intl. Filmfest. in Ireland

The animation is about a piano player who tries to bring his wife back to life but the deal awakens the devil inside him.

Founded in 2012, the Silk Road International Film Festival (SRIFF) is fast becoming an international acclaimed film festival, which is held annually in Dublin, Ireland, according to event's organizers. The festival also holds year-round screenings, talks and events.

As well as screening international films there is a special selection of films from the “Silk Road”, countries part of the historical network of the Silk Road ancient trade routes. The selection called “BRFFA – Belt & Road International Film Festival Alliance” includes Asian, Arab, Middle Eastern, African, Mediterranean and European cinema.

SRIFF identifies emerging international talent and connects them with audiences and industry.

