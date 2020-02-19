Challenges resolvable through people’s unity, participation: Rouhani

Speaking at the cabinet session on Wednesday, Rouhani referred to the epic participation of people in the February 11 rallies – marking the 41st anniversary of the Islamic Revolution – and the mourning ceremonies for the martyred Iranian commander, Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani, adding that Iranians have created many points in history by their active presence in different turning points.

"On February 21, people should make another point in history,” Rouhani added.

He said problems are definitely resolvable through unity, empathy, integrity and solidarity.

The 11th round of parliamentary elections will be held on February 21. The race will be held for 290 parliamentary seats in over 200 constituencies across the country's 31 provinces.

This item is being updated…