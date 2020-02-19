Vaezi says massive turnout to parl. elections to preserve Iran's security, interests

“Any politician or influencing figure who loves Iran should try to motivate people to participate in the upcoming elections,” Vaezi said on Wednesday.

Noting that the parliamentary election is an issue beyond the interests of a political party or movement, he said, “They [political figures] should avoid any act that disappoints people from going to the polls.”

The official described people’s participation in the country’s affairs as one of the “main bases” of the Islamic Republic’s establishment.

Touching upon the huge participation of the nation in the February 11 rallies – marking the anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution – Vaezi expressed hope that the nation will, once again, show their true support to the establishment and let down the enemies of the country.

The 11th round of parliamentary elections will be held on February 21. The race will be held for 290 parliamentary seats in over 200 constituencies across the country's 31 provinces.

MNA/IRN83680342