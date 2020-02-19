Iran urges artificial intelligence cooperation with Italy

The Iranian minister, on Tuesday, hailed Italy’s stance towards cooperation with Iran under US sanctions saying, “compared with other European countries, Italy has applied a better and a more independent stance towards Iran under US illegal pressures.”

“Presently, some Italian ICT companies are active in Iran despite the sanctions,” he said, “We are inclined to expand such ties with Italy as well as the economic relation between the two countries’ private sectors.”

He also called for the two sides to commence their negotiations on digital economy collaboration.

The Italian minister, for his part, announced that his country eyes development of ties with Iran and is hopeful about bilateral relations of the two countries, despite US sanctions.

He voiced Italy’s readiness for improvement of cooperation between the private sectors of both countries as well as collaboration on artificial intelligence sector.

MNA/4856354