Iran to hold Italian film week online

Titled “Spotlight on Italian Cinema,” the weeklong film program will show seven Italian movies at hashure.com, which will be accessible to all enthusiasts free of charge.

The event was initially scheduled for February in Tehran. It opened at the Iranian Artists Forum on Feb. 20, but due to the spread of the coronavirus, it was canceled after three days and postponed to a later time in an attempt to prevent the spread of the new contagious disease.

Italian filmmaker Vincenzo Marra and producer Sergio Toffetti were also scheduled to hold review sessions and filmmaking workshops on the sidelines of the event. The movies were also to be shown in Shiraz and Kish Island.

However, as Iran, similar to other countries, is still suffering from the casualties of COVID-19, organizers of the event have decided to run it online.

The films in the program include “L’Equilibrio” by Vincenzo Marra, “Martin Eden” by P. Marcello, “Mia Madre” by N. Moretti, “Lazzaro Felice” by A. Rohrwacher, “Dove cadono le Ombre” by V. Pedicini, and “L’intrepido” by G. Amelio.

There will also be a screening of “La via del petrolio”, the extraordinary historical documentary shot by B. Bertolucci in Iran between 1965 and 1966.

HJ/5079387