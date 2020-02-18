  1. Politics
Larijani wraps up two-day visit to Syria, Lebanon

TEHRAN, Feb. 18 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani arrived in Tehran on Monday night after paying visits to Syria and Lebanon.

Heading a high-ranking delegation, Larijani departed Tehran for Damascus on Sunday morning. He met and held talks with his Syrian counterpart Hammouda Sabbagh, President Bashar al-Assad, and Prime Minister Imad Khamis on Sunday before leaving Damascus for Beirut on the same night.

In Lebanon, the Parliament Speaker held separate meetings with Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah, a group of Lebanese political elites, Palestinian groups, President Michel Aoun, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, and PM Diab before holding a presser at Iran embassy in Beirut on Monday night.

He then left Beirut for Tehran. Upon arrival in Tehran, he said that he has discussed parliamentary ties, economic cooperation and regional issues with the Lebanese and Syrian officials and figures.

