Larijani conveys a message from Rouhani to Aoun

As reported, Rouhani has called for expansion of mutual ties between Iran and Lebanon in this letter and has invited Aoun to make a trip to Tehran.

In this meeting Larijani and Aoun discussed Iran-Lebanon relations, Middle east affairs, Syrian issues including return of refugees to their homeland and underlined the significance of preserving stability and security in the region.

Larijani voiced Iran's readiness for helping Lebanon with improving its economic conditions as well as development of scientific, technical, educational and university ties with the country.

On Monday, Larijani also meet Secretary-General of the Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance Movement Hassan Nasrallah, Prime Minister Hassan Diab and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri.

Iranian Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani arrived in Beirut on Sunday night in continuation of his regional tour which started in Syria.

Upon arrival in the Lebanese capital, Larijani hailed the friendly relations between Iran and Lebanon, noting that Tehran is keen to always see that the country is free, sovereign and independent.

MNA/IRN83678364