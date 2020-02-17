Larijani reaffirms Iran’s support in Syria’s reconstruction

In a meeting with the speaker of Syria’s People’s Assembly, Hammouda Sabbagh, in Damascus on Sunday, Larijani said the Islamic Republic is proud of Syria’s steadfastness and the successive victories, which were achieved by the Syrian Arab Army against terrorism, expressing confidence that conditions would be better in the near future.

He added that Tehran has a clear vision to what is happening in the region, and it sees cooperation with Syria as strategic alliance and is not as tactical operation.

Larijani stressed that Iran will stand by Syria in all domains, particularly in the reconstruction process and raising the level of commercial exchanges between the two countries.

He indicated that the Iranian business sector is ready to back Syria and cooperate with it.

Sabbagh, for his part, affirmed during the meeting the depth of Syrian-Iranian strategic alliance in confronting terrorism, appreciating Iran, as leadership, government and people for their support to Syria.

He described relations between the Syrian and Iranian people as strong and deeply-rooted, calling for pushing bilateral ties forwards to face blockade and unilateral coercive economic measures imposed on the two countries.

In a press conference after the meeting, Sabbagh underlined the unity of destiny and track between the two countries, adding that Syria and Iran lead together the battle of resistance and equality in face of forces of domination and Zionism.

On the Syrian, Iranian cooperation in Reconstruction process, Sabbagh said that the Syrian-Iranian relations are deeply-rooted, and as the Iranian brothers had an important role in supporting Syrian during the unjust war on the country, they will have a great role during the stage of reconstruction.

