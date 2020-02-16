Coronavirus death toll climbs to 1,669

As of Sunday morning, there were 68,500 cases of the virus recorded in mainland China, an increase of 2,009 on the previous day. Chinese health authorities recorded an additional 142 deaths on Saturday, bringing the global total to 1,669, all but four of which occurred in mainland China, CNN reported.

The first death to occur outside of Asia was reported in France on Saturday: an 80-year-old Chinese tourist who had been receiving treatment for Covid-19 since January 25. Deaths have also occurred in Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Japan.

So far, almost 9,500 patients with the coronavirus have been treated and discharged from hospitals across China, the country's health authorities said.

There are concerns, however, that the stringent quarantine measures taken across the country may have not been enough to contain the virus' spread -- several major cities have now been on lockdown for nearly a month. On Saturday, authorities in Beijing ordered a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all travelers returning to the city, with anyone found violating the rules subject to potential legal repercussions.

MNA/PR