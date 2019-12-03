Iranian firm produces veterinary medicine

The company unveiled in an indigenized version of Hyoscine 20mg on Monday, making a breakthrough for domestic production of the essential medicines for the veterinary health.

Hyoscine butylbromide is an antispasmodic medicine that is taken to relieve cramps in the stomach, intestines or bladder. In particular, it helps to ease bloating and the spasm-type pain that can be associated with irritable bowel syndrome and diverticular disease.

Once in the market, the medicine is expected to make the country self-sufficient and cut the needs for importing Hyoscine.

MNA/IRN83578143