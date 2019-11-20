Iran, Russia to expand coop. in medicine, medical equipment

For this purpose, the deputies’ health ministries of Iran and Russia met and held talks in Moscow on Tue. and emphasized the need for the expansion of cooperation and export of medicine and medical equipment.

This meeting was held in Moscow’s Holiday Hotel in the presence of Iranian Ambassador to Moscow Mehdi Sanaei in line with implementation of joint cooperation commission between the two countries and within the framework of a daylong seminar on the rules and procedures of registration of medicines and medical devices in the Russian Federation.

Iranian Ambassador to Russia Mehdi Sanaei said that organizing such seminar will expand and develop bilateral relations in the field of medicine and medical industries.

The two countries of Iran and Russia have great potentials for the development of cooperation and collaboration in relevant field, he said, adding, “upon signing and sealing Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Iranian side found a complementary capacity for its potentials in this field in order to present its products and capabilities in lucrative Eurasian market.”

The ambassador also urged Iranian medical agents both in public and private sectors to take advantage of this opportunity.

For his part, Russian Deputy Health Minister Dimitri Kastinov said, “organizing this meeting had been approved in 15th Joint Commission Meeting and we believe that today’s discussion will provide a framework for exporting medicine to the Eurasian Economic union.”

