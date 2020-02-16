Iran wins 6 more medals at Karate 1-Premier League in Dubai

Zabihollah Porshib won the gold medal after beating his Kazakh rival on Sunday in men’s -84kg Kumite and Shima Alsa’adi also gained a silver medal in female -61kg.

Sara Bahmaniar, Rozita Alipour, Bahman Askari, Mehdi Khodabakhshi each received bronze medals.

The Karate 1-Premier League of 2020 started on Friday in Dubai with more than 600 competitors from 85 countries in participation.

Karate is due to make its Olympic debut in Tokyo 2020. There will be eight karate gold medals up for grabs at Tokyo - men's kata, women's kata and three different weight classes for both men's and women's Kumite events.

