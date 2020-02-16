Martyr Soleimani’s case being pursued at intl. level: judiciary chief

He made the remarks Sunday upon arrival in Kerman where he is slated to attend the ceremony of Soleimani’s 40th day of martyrdom ceremony which will be held today at 2:00 P.M. local time.

“Today, we see public hatred against America more than ever,” said Raeisi, adding that “the bravery and personality of the Martyr who was the symbol of the fight against terrorism, has grabbed the world’s attention.”

He went on to say officials at the international department of the judiciary, as well as the Foreign Ministry, are following up the case.

At the direct order of US President Donald Trump, American terrorist forces launched airstrikes at Baghdad airport on Jan. 3, assassinating Lieutenant General Soleimani and deputy PMU Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and their comrades. Iran vehemently condemned the attack, vowing to take harsh revenge, part of which came five days later by a missile strike at US’ al-Asad airbase in Iraq.

Iran has also vowed to lodge a complaint against US in international courts. In early February, a lawyer of Martyr Soleiman’s case said that 400-page litigation by families of anti-terror forces against the United States has been completed and handed over to the Judiciary Branch.

“We have litigated against all the US presidents who have had a role in terrorism, and against arms manufacturers. We will first follow the case in a domestic court before bringing it before an international one,” she added.

MNA/4853660