15 February 2020 - 15:08

End of US in region begun: Zarif

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – In a tweet on Saturday, Iranian FM Zarif declared an end for US' presence in the region, blaming Trump and his advisers for the issue.

In the tweet, he also embedded his recent interview with NBC news.

"On the sidelines of the @MunSecConf, my full interview with @RichardEngel of @NBCNews," he wrote.

"Bad advice to President Trump has led him to make the wrong decisions and thus the end of the United States in the region has already begun,” he added.

Zarif sat for an interview with NBC News’ Richard Engel on Friday, where he slammed Trump for pushing Iran and US "very close" to a war after the assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani. The FM also stressed that 'the end of the United States in the region has already begun."

MNA/

News Code 155636

