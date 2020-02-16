Growing stronger only way to overcome enemies: Deputy FM

He made the remarks in a conference on entrepreneurship on Sunday and noted, “It has been a year and a half since US withdrawal from JCPOA and today we are in a conference on top entrepreneurs, despite the fact that statistics had anticipated the collapse of Iranian economy in less than three months.”

Referring to the Islamic Republic’s resistance against foreign pressure to prove its power, he said, “The enemies did whatever they could and imposed new sanctions. But, entrepreneurs boost economy by creating jobs.”

He went on to say that enemies put maximum pressure on Iran and even assassinated the heroes of the country but the Islamic Republic will continue its path with power.

“We must be able to disappoint the enemies in the field of economy just as we did the same regarding military capabilities. Our enemies must know that sanctions are useless and Iranian entrepreneurs are able to manufacture any product based on domestic capabilities”, he added.

