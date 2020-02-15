Iranian, Japanese FMs hold talks in Germany

As reported the two ministers conferred on mutual ties as well as regional and international issues.

Iran-Japan consultations are planned to continue closely.

Two countries were active in 2019, celebrating the 90th anniversary of diplomatic ties between them. The Iranian president and Japanese prime minister met and held talks in Tehran, New York, and Tokyo during the year.

Meeting of Rouhani and Abe included intensive negotiations on bilateral, regional and international issues, as well as discussions on US sanctions and JCPOA.

Japan is a longtime friend and important trading partner of Iran, and Iran has always had close political consultations with Japan.

