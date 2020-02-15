  1. Politics
15 February 2020 - 15:39

Iranian, Japanese FMs hold talks in Germany

Iranian, Japanese FMs hold talks in Germany

TEHRAN, Feb. 15 (MNA) – Iranian FM Mohammad Javad Zarif and FM of Japan Toshimitsu Motegi hold a meeting in Germany on Saturday, on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference 2020.

As reported the two ministers conferred on mutual ties as well as regional and international issues.

Iran-Japan consultations are planned to continue closely.

Two countries were active in 2019, celebrating the 90th anniversary of diplomatic ties between them. The Iranian president and Japanese prime minister met and held talks in Tehran, New York, and Tokyo during the year.

Meeting of Rouhani and Abe included intensive negotiations on bilateral, regional and international issues, as well as discussions on US sanctions and JCPOA.

Japan is a longtime friend and important trading partner of Iran, and Iran has always had close political consultations with Japan.

MNA/

News Code 155642

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 1 + 9 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News