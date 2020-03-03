  1. Politics
Palestinian women convene in protest at Trump’s plan of ‘Deal of the Century’

TEHRAN, Mar. 03 (MNA) – Hundreds of Palestinian women held a rally in Khan Yunis against Trump’s so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ Mideast plan designed in favor of the Israeli regime for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

At the invitation of Hamas, Palestinians women in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip held a demonstration on Tuesday to condemn the so-called ‘Deal of the Century’ promoted by the US President Donald Trump, carrying placards and occasionally shouting slogans.

Trump on 4 February unveiled his so-called Deal of the Century, negotiated with Israeli regime but without the Palestinians presence.

Palestinian leaders, who severed all ties with the US in late 2017 after Trump controversially, recognized Jerusalem al-Quds as the capital of the Israeli regime, immediately rejected the plan, with President Mahmoud Abbas saying it “belongs to the dustbin of history.”

Following the unveiling, thousands of Palestinians in the occupied West Bank and the besieged Gaza Strip took to the streets to strongly condemn the plan.

Meanwhile, Iran's President Hassan Rouhani slammed the deal as “the most despicable plan of the century.”

The plan also raised strong condemnation from Bahrain, Syria, and Lebanon among other countries.

