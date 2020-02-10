  1. Politics
No place in region for those who disrespect people of Iran, region: FM Zarif

TEHRAN, Feb. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said on Monday that Iranian favor the enemy of the US, adding, “Domestic arguments should not be considered as distance between people.”

"Anyone who disrespects the Iranian nation and heroes of this country and nation, and consider regional heroes terrorist as US does, should know that they have no place in the future of this region," said Zarif.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the ambassadors and heads of international organizations in the International Conference Center in Tehran. 

“Wrong or inaccurate understanding of the realities in Iran gave rise to very dangerous policies that brought chaos into Iran, the region and the world”, he added. 

