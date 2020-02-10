No place in region for those who disrespect people of Iran, region: FM Zarif

"Anyone who disrespects the Iranian nation and heroes of this country and nation, and consider regional heroes terrorist as US does, should know that they have no place in the future of this region," said Zarif.

He made the remarks in a meeting with the ambassadors and heads of international organizations in the International Conference Center in Tehran.

“Wrong or inaccurate understanding of the realities in Iran gave rise to very dangerous policies that brought chaos into Iran, the region and the world”, he added.

