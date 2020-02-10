Iran to be forced to leave NPT under West's pressure: envoy

He made the remarks during a press conference at the Rossiya Segodnya international news agency on Monday, as quoted by Sputnik.

"As you know, the parliament of Iran has recently been involved in discussing the issue of leaving the NPT. That is why, of course, if Iranians, the Iranian Parliament, and the government see that…the pressure continues, they will have to make other decisions", Jalali said.

However, the ambassador added that Tehran remains committed to the NPT and also has no plans to quit the JCPOA.

"As far as the JCPOA is concerned, Iran is a participant in this deal and has certain commitments under this deal…These five steps which we have made – we have always said that they are reversible…As of today, we have no intention of quitting the JCPOA", Jalali said.

Back in January, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that if Britain, France, and Germany continue their unjustifiable conduct and move to take Iran’s nuclear case to the United Nations Security Council, Tehran would have the option of leaving the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT).

Zarif's remarks came as a response to the decision by the three European signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran to formally trigger the dispute mechanism within the agreement, which could ultimately lead to the re-imposition of the Security Council’s sanctions that were lifted by the accord.

The trigger mechanism was activated due to what the E3 said to be its concern over a set of countermeasures that Iran has been applying in reaction to the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA in 2018. The measures also came in response to Washington’s re-imposition of sanctions, and the EU3’s refusal to guarantee Iran’s business interests under the nuclear deal.

MNA/SPUTNIK

