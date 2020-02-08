Europe should ensure that Iran benefits of nuclear deal: Borrell

Borrell wrote on the Project Syndicate website, “Diplomacy cannot succeed unless it is backed by action. If we want the Iran nuclear deal to survive, we need to ensure that Iran benefits if it returns to full compliance.”

Heading a delegation, EU’s Foreign Policy Chief Josep Borrell Borrell traveled to Tehran last Monday to meet with Iranian officials, including President Hassan Rouhani, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, and Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani.

During the meetings, Borrell underlined his determination to carry forward the EU’s efforts to contribute to de-escalation and pursue stability in the wider region, and also the need for full implementation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) by all sides.

