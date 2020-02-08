UN special envoy for Syria meets senior FM assistant in Tehran

In this meeting, the two sides conferred on recent affairs in Syria, including those related to Idlib, besides forming a Syrian constitutional committee, reconstruction of Syria, the establishment of a working group on the exchange of those detained, kidnapped, or displaced in their homeland as well as other humanitarian affairs in Syria.

They also investigated avenues of cooperation between Iran and the UN for resolving the Syrian crisis.

Both sides underlined resolving the Syrian crisis via political procedures and holding Syrian-Syrian talks.

The Iranian side underscored the significance of the fight against terrorism and the implementation of the Sochi agreement.

"The Islamic Republic of Iran stresses respect for preserving lives of the civilians and preventing them from being used as human shields," he said, "Iran is ready to assist with resolving disputes between Turkey and Syria."

Earlier on Saturday, O. Pedersen met and held talks with FM Zarif in Tehran on Saturday.

In the meeting, Zarif and Pedersen discussed the latest developments regarding Syria and the efforts of the Guarantor states of security in the war-torn country as part of Astana Format.

Zarif and Pedersen had a meeting on the issue on September 28, during their stay in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. Earlier in September, Pedersen had paid a visit to Tehran, holding talks with senior Iranian officials.

The most recent summit of the Astana trio (Russia, Iran, and Turkey) was held in Turkey in mid-September 2019. The three countries also maintain contacts within the framework of high-level meetings on Syria in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan. The most recent meeting was held on December 10-11. It was decided then to hold the next Astana format summit in March 2020.

