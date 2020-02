The Turkish minister said in his view, Trump is ready to hold talks with Iranians and that is why he sent Japan's Abe to Iran or wanted to meet FM Zarif in Paris, Al Jazeera Mubasher reported.

The problem, in his view, is that Trump wants unconditional talks, which is not in favor of the Iranian establishment.

"In my view, Iran-US talks can take place if Americans remove some sanctions," he added addressing Munich Security Conference 2020.

