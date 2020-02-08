Iran ready to coop. for Syria's sovereignty, independence: Zarif

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen met and held talks in Tehran on Saturday on the latest development in Syria.

Zarif emphasized Iran's full readiness for any kind of cooperation for sovereignty, independence, unity and territorial integrity of Syria, calling the political way the only solution to the Syrian crisis.

During the meeting, Pedersen and Zarif also discussed the political issues regarding Syria and other related issues.

Pederson is scheduled to meet and hold talks with other Foreign Ministry’s officials on the latest developments in Syria.

Zarif and Pedersen had a meeting on the issue on September 28, during their stay in New York on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. Earlier in September, Pedersen had paid a visit to Tehran, holding talks with senior Iranian officials.

