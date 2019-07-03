Senior aid to Iran FM holds talks with Syrian officials

In a meeting with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Muallem, the two sides stressed the need for enhanced coordination and consultations between the two countries regarding upcoming international meetings on the political process in Syria and all-out promotion of bilateral relations.

The two officials then discussed the recent regional developments and the US economic terrorism against Syria and Iran.

In a press statement following the meeting, Khaji described the talks as “very constructive,” saying that there was a wide dialogue on the need for activating and developing bilateral relations between Iran and Syria in all domains.

Earlier in the day, Khaji held separate talks with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad and Deputy Foreign and Expatriates Minister Fayssal Mikdad.

During the meeting with Assad, the Syrian president said Damascus fully supports the Iranian nation and the Islamic establishment against all threats and acts, which contravene international law and regulations.

He underscored his country’s backing for Iran and its leadership, stating that Syria defends Iranians’ strive for their rights and stands by them against all threats and acts that violate the basis of the international law.

Assad was then briefed on the developments concerning the Iran nuclear deal, formally known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), following the US departure from the 2015 agreement, and Washington’s latest escalatory moves in the Middle East region.

The two sides also exchanged viewpoints on Syria’s counter-terrorism campaign, counterattacks to assaults being carried out by foreign-sponsored Takfiri terrorist groups positioned in Syria’s embattled northwestern province of Idlib, initiatives for a political solution to Syria's crisis, the next round of Syria peace talks in Kazakhstan, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

Khaji, for his part, pointed to the deeply-rooted relations between Tehran and Damascus, emphasizing that Iran is determined to bolster such ties in all areas in order to serve the interests of both nations.

He stressed that the Iranian nation and government will continue to support Syria until it liberates all its territory and rebuilds what has been destroyed by the war.

MNA/IRN83379128