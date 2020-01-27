Pakistan Senate chairman hails Iran's regional stances

In this meeting, the two sides explored the expansion of mutual and parliamentary ties as well as the recent regional affairs.

They voiced readiness for the exchange of experiences in the legislation sector as well as parliamentary delegations.

The Pakistan official expressed gratitude for Iran's support to oppressed nations including those in Palestine and Kashmir.

Ambassador Mohammad Ali Hosseini emphasized the necessity of consolidating Tehran-Islamabad cooperation to promote peace and stability in the region.

He also stressed the need to increase the exchange of parliamentary delegations between Iran and Pakistan, and to strengthen political, economic and commercial cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador met Pakistan’s Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari last week.

