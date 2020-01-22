Iran to legally pursue case of US assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani: FM spox

He made the remarks late on Wed. while pointed to the assassination of Iran’s IRGC Quds Force Commander Lt. Gen. Soleimani from international laws’ perspective.

“The US terrorist assassination of Martyr Soleimani was unprecedented both in the region and the world which prompted reaction of jurists, lawyers, politicians, journalists and thinkers throughout the world.”

“In our first reaction to the US assassination of Iran’s top commander Gen. Soleimani, we penned a letter to the UN and lodged complaint against the US assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani as a terrorist act. Also, we filed a lawsuit against perpetrators of this terrorist act in cooperation and collaboration with the judiciary branch.”

Mousavi pointed to the clear violation of Article 3314 of the UN Charter by the United States and added, “according to the military agreement, if any military move is conducted against the provisions of the agreement in the host country, the guest country is considered as an ‘aggressor’, based on which, Iraqi government can lodge its complaint against the United States from this perspective.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mousavi termed the US assassination of Gen. Soleimani in Iraq, who played a very constructive role in the fight against terrorism, as 'a vicious and cowardly act’ and added, “Gen. Soleimani was assassinated by the US terrorist forces in Iraq in a cowardly manner as he had been invited by the Iraqi prime minister. So, the US terrorist act in assassinating Gen. Soleimani has both international criminal and penal aspects.”

